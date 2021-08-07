No children here with Covid-19 are in ICU or need oxygen support: Prof

There are currently 124 children infected with Covid-19 in hospitals and community care facilities, though none of them have required oxygen support or been in the intensive care unit (ICU), said Singapore's director of medical services Kenneth Mak yesterday.

At present, 89 children below the age of 12 are being cared for at the National University Hospital (NUH) and the KK Women's and Children's Hospital (KKH), while another 35 are in community care facilities, said Associate Professor Mak at a press conference held by the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19.

Children under the age of 12 are currently not eligible for Covid-19 vaccines.

Since March last year, NUH and KKH have studied a total of 259 cases of Covid-19-infected children ranging from two months to 18 years old, said Prof Mak.

"NUH found that one in five of the children had associated medical conditions, and many of them had exposure to infected cases in (their households)," he said.

Prof Mak said that nearly half of these cases were symptomatic, though their symptoms were generally very mild, such as mild respiratory symptoms and fever.

None of the children experienced breathlessness, nor did they require oxygen supplementation or ICU care, he said.

None of the children experienced persistent Covid-19-related symptoms after recovering - otherwise known as the "long Covid" syndrome that has been reported internationally.

"Long Covid" symptoms typically emerge or linger four weeks or more after an infection, and include problems such as fatigue, shortness of breath, chest pain, joint aches and "brain fog" - where one's thinking is sluggish.

However, Prof Mak pointed out that the number of children here who have been infected has been small, and that there is a need to be mindful that internationally, there have been children who have not done as well and required ICU care or even died.

"We are fortunate that we have not seen this," he said, noting that in nearby countries such as Malaysia and Indonesia, there have been children who have died from Covid-19 complications.

Last month, Indonesia recorded hundreds of deaths among children, with more than 150 children dying from Covid-19 on July 12 alone. Half of the recent deaths involved those younger than five.

As at May, Malaysia has recorded the deaths of three children aged below five, with a total of 27 children, including 19 below the age of five, treated in the ICU.