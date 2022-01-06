No change to measures for Chinese New Year

The current set of Covid-19 measures will stay in place during the Chinese New Year period from Feb 1, in view of a likely surge in infections due to the new Omicron variant, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

Group sizes for gatherings and dining at restaurants have been capped at five since November, when Singapore emerged from an outbreak caused by the earlier Delta variant.

Mr Wong, who co-chairs the multi-ministry task force handling Covid-19, said the present posture would be maintained as he could not imagine the Omicron wave passing before Chinese New Year.

"Chinese New Year may be a time when Omicron cases are rising. So, we cannot afford to have more superspreader events taking place during that time," he said, urging people to be socially responsible.