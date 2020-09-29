No CBD crowds returning to the office

It seemed like any other day, with no significant jump in the morning and lunchtime crowds in the Central Business District (CBD) yesterday.

This is despite the easing of measures which allowed more people to return to the workplace from yesterday, although employers still had to ensure safe management practices such as staggered work arrangements.

All of the office workers The Straits Times spoke to yesterday said they had returned to the workplace for a couple of weeks. Stallholders in the CBD said the lunch crowd, although promising, seemed to be no different compared with that of previous weeks.

With work-from-home arrangements still the default, the stall owners are hoping that more employers will adopt the relaxed rules which, in turn, will lead to better business.