No cargo ships turned away as Ronan Keating claimed, says MPA

The Maritime and Port Authority of Singapore (MPA) has debunked claims by Irish singer Ronan Keating, clarifying that no cargo ships have been turned away from the Republic's port due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The authority said on Monday on Instagram that no cargo ves-sels have been turned away due to the coronavirus.

Instead, ships arrive or leave Singapore every two to three minutes, and there can be about 1,000 ships at the port at any one time.

The authority also added that it has taken enhanced precautions, and it is "working round-the-clock to ensure that it is business as usual".

"#WeCouldntSayNothingAtAll," MPA added in its post, referring to Keating's hit song, When You Say Nothing At All.

Keating, who shot to prominence in the 1990s as a member of boy band Boyzone and has more than 330,000 followers on Instagram, shared on the platform on Sunday a photo of Singapore's port, showing about two dozen ships which he claimed were being held and unable to dock due to the virus.

The post, which received more than 7,000 likes, has since been removed.

The singer performed at an event in Jakarta on Saturday, but it is unclear if he was in Singapore.

Netizens praised MPA's response, which had nearly 100 comments yesterday evening, with some saying that Keating should have checked his facts before he posted anything.

One Instagram user with the handle @clareteo said: "It's ok to make mistakes, we all do at times. But it's not cool to just delete the post. A simple 'sorry' would be nice. However, I think we Singaporeans should be cool and magnanimous."