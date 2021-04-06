No big change in commuter numbers as office rules ease

The morning commuting crowd streamed out of Raffles Place MRT station, most of them office workers walking closely behind one another.

From 8.30am to 9.30am yesterday, the tapping of bank and ez-link cards at the gantries was relentless. If not for the masks on everyone's faces, one could almost forget that a viral pandemic is ongoing.

But daily morning commuters whom The Straits Times spoke to said the number of people in the crowd has been about the same for months. Despite yesterday being the first day of eased regulations for workplaces, with companies allowed to bring up to 75 per cent of their staff back to the office at any one time, there was no noticeable further crowding in train cars.

Although workers have been returning to the office, a good number of them are still working from home or avoiding the peak hour.

"There is no difference. All same," a security guard who works near the train station said of yesterday's traffic compared with that of previous weeks.

Ms Rebecca Quah, 35, a financial consultant who alighted at Raffles Place MRT station at 8.30am, said: "Companies are not exactly rushing to change their policies... It is only the first day, and I think many companies are asking their staff what they want before making them return to the office."

At no point in the journey did she feel her personal space was intruded upon, unlike during pre-Covid-19 times, when there was barely any standing room, she said.

The eased workplace regulations announced last week kicked in yesterday, as the Government seeks to give companies more leeway to shift from working from home as the default to a more hybrid way of working, with employees' time split between home and the workplace.

The 75 per cent cap is up from the 50 per cent previously allowed, but rostered split teams, staggered hours and continued work-from-home arrangements are expected to moderate increases in public transport use and spread out staff arrival and departure times.

Instead of having to reach the office by 9am, for instance, workers might arrive at 10am. They might also return to the office three days a week instead of all five working days.

Employers whom ST spoke to last week said flexible hours will continue to be the norm. Some are conducting internal surveys to find out how best to have their employees back in the office without making them uncomfortable.

At Marina Bay Financial Centre, at the heart of the Central Business District (CBD), the general sentiment was also one of calm. There were empty seats on trains, even during peak hour.

"I thought it was as usual," said Mrs Sushma Pillay, 40, a business analyst. "I took the train from Tampines and I was able to get a seat."

But Mr Stanley Foo, a 29-year-old software developer who works in the CBD, said there was a slight increase in commuter numbers.

"I started my ride from Hougang and noticed that there were slightly more people compared with last month, maybe 10 per cent more."

Transport economist Walter Theseira from the Singapore University of Social Sciences said it is difficult to foresee if crowds on trains will return to pre-Covid-19 levels.

While companies and employees tout the benefits of flexible work practices and claim they intend to make them permanent, there are also those who believe more strongly in the productivity and team-building advantages of having staff in one place.

"I expect that many workplaces will start to see more people reporting to the office over the next few weeks to months," Associate Professor Theseira said.

"I expect demand for public transport to rise, but I think it's also important to appreciate that public transport ridership has been rising steadily over the last few months despite little change in official work-from-home policy".