No arrests made over dorm incident

No arrests were made in the wake of worker unrest in the Westlite dormitory in Jalan Tukang last month, and while additional police units were on standby, they were not deployed, Minister of State for Home Affairs Desmond Tan told Parliament yesterday.

He said police responded to a call for assistance at the dorm on Oct 13. The information received was that a group of workers was behaving aggressively, with potential for violence.

Patrol officers from Jurong Police Division were dispatched to the dorm, where Ministry of Manpower officers were already engaging with the workers. The situation was resolved together with the dorm staff, Mr Tan said.

However, the officers assessed there was a need for other police units to be on standby should the situation turn violent.

Mr Tan did not specify which units these were, but videos and reports of the Oct 13 incident showed armoured riot police and at least four vehicles that appeared to be from the police's Special Operations Command (SOC) at the scene. "These additional police units were not needed to be deployed," he said.

In response to questions from Workers' Party MPs Faisal Abdul Manap (Aljunied GRC) and He Ting Ru (Sengkang GRC), Mr Tan added that SOC officers have been activated for public order incidents twice in the past five years. Both were incidents at the Singapore Boys' Home, in 2016 and 2018.

"The police deploy their forces based on the nature and the scale of the incident," said Mr Tan. "Different units will be activated and deployed for different purposes depending on the situation for each case, and we generally do not disclose the kind of units and any other details that are relating to the operation."

Kok Yufeng