NKF opens dialysis centre in Yishun Community Hospital

The National Kidney Foundation (NKF) opened a new dialysis centre on Monday, the first to be built within a hospital compound so patients can access different medical treatments more easily.

The dialysis centre is located within Yishun Community Hospital (YCH), which is adjacent to Khoo Teck Puat Hospital (KTPH).

KTPH is an acute hospital where patients receive short-term treatments like operations for severe injuries or illnesses, while community hospitals like YCH focus on their recovery afterwards.

With the new centre, a dialysis patient discharged from KTPH after heart surgery, for example, can receive both rehabilitative care and dialysis at YCH.

Likewise, a dialysis patient at YCH who requires acute treatment can be easily transferred to KTPH.

Keppel Corp donated $2 million to NKF for the new dialysis centre.

Keppel chief executive Loh Chin Hua said: "Through this partnership, Keppel hopes to support NKF in ensuring that its patients are able to receive safe and convenient dialysis treatment."

The new dialysis centre is equipped with 22 stations, which can serve up to 132 haemodialysis patients.

They are treated by inserting two needles - one to remove the blood and the other to return cleansed blood to the body.

Unlike other NKF centres which offer only haemodialysis, this centre can cater to a wider group of patients as it also offers peritoneal dialysis, where a cleansing fluid is introduced into the abdomen through a tube.

Mr Tim Oei, chief executive of NKF, said: "This centre provides comprehensive services to support patients who choose peritoneal dialysis as their preferred mode of treatment."