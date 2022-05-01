Nine who died last month

Who: Singaporean bus driver, 72, self-employed Where: Junction of Lok Yang Way and First Lok Yang Road What happened: Two private buses collided with each other. The bus driven by the 72-year-old crashed into a perimeter fence, while the other bus flipped on its side. Thirty-seven passengers in the other bus were taken to hospital.

Who: Indonesian, 36, employed by barge and tugboat operator Kim Hock Bee Marine Where: At sea What happened: The worker fell into the sea after losing his balance while securing ropes that moored one barge to another. He and a co-worker who had dived into the sea to rescue him both had life vests on.