Nine new Covid-19 cases, all imported

Nine new coronavirus cases were confirmed yesterday, taking Singapore's total to 59,809.

All were imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notices on arrival in Singapore, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

There were no community cases or cases from migrant workers' dormitories.

In an update last night, MOH said that of the nine imported cases, one is a Singapore permanent resident who returned from India. Another is a dependant's pass holder who arrived from the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Also arriving from the UAE was a work pass holder.

Two other cases are work permit holders who arrived from Bangla-desh and Indonesia, of whom one, a 26-year-old Indonesian woman, is a foreign domestic worker.

The last four imported patients are short-term visit pass holders.

Three arrived from India and Nigeria to visit family members who are Singaporeans or Singapore permanent residents, while one arrived from Indonesia for a job placement.

All nine were tested while serving their stay-home notices, said MOH.

The number of new cases in the community has increased from four cases two weeks ago to five in the past week.

But the number of unlinked cases in the community in a week has decreased from four cases to two over the same period.

With 20 cases discharged yesterday, 59,626 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 36 patients remained in hospital yesterday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 103 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.