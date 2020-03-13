Nine new cases in S'pore, five of them imported

Nine new cases of coronavirus infection were confirmed in Singapore yesterday, of which five are imported, the Health Ministry said yesterday.

Two of the five are Indonesian nationals.

The 83-year-old man and 76-year-old woman are Singapore's first cases to be warded at a private hospital after confirmation of the Covid-19 infection.

They are family members and warded in isolation rooms at Gleneagles Hospital. Both arrived in Singapore on Monday and tested positive yesterday.

The 83-year-old is Singapore's oldest patient to date.

Another case announced yesterday, Case 180, is a 71-year-old Singaporean man who was in the United States from Feb 27 to Tuesday. He is warded at the National Centre for Infectious Diseases (NCID).

Two other imported cases are Singaporean men, aged 29 and 48, who had attended a mass religious gathering in Malaysia, where the authorities have confirmed several Covid-19 cases linked to the event.

Three of the cases confirmed yesterday, aged between 34 and 66, are linked to the private dinner function held at Safra Jurong's Joy Garden restaurant on Feb 15.

The Safra Jurong cluster is Singapore's largest, with 43 cases.

The remaining case confirmed yesterday, Case 184, is a 35-year-old Filipino man who is a Singapore work pass holder.

He had been in the Philippines from Feb 24 to March 1 and is now warded at NCID. He is linked to Case 172, which was previously unlinked.

The Health Ministry also provided updates on earlier confirmed cases.

Case 172, a 42-year-old Filipina and Singapore work pass holder who is warded at NCID, had been in the Philippines from Feb 27 to March 2.

She reported the onset of symptoms on Thursday last week and sought treatment at a general practitioner clinic on Monday. Her infection was confirmed on Wednesday.

Before hospitalisation, she had gone to work at AXA Singapore in Shenton Way. She lives in Lorong 28 Geylang.

Case 176, which was imported, is a 37-year-old British woman who works in Singapore, had been in Japan from Feb 24 to March 4, and was in Britain from March 4 to Sunday.

She reported the onset of symptoms while in Britain on Saturday last week and sought treatment at Gleneagles Hospital on Tuesday. She was taken to NCID by ambulance the same day and the Covid-19 infection was confirmed the next morning.

Singapore has 187 confirmed coronavirus cases, of which nine are in critical condition and in the intensive care unit. A total of 96 patients have fully recovered and been discharged.

As of noon yesterday, the ministry has identified 4,550 close contacts who have been quarantined, of which 3,302 have completed their quarantine.