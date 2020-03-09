Nine new cases in Safra Jurong cluster, taking total to 30

Twelve new coronavirus cases have been confirmed in Singapore, nine of which are related to the private dinner function at Safra Jurong on Feb 15, the Ministry of Health said yesterday.

Of the three remaining cases, one is linked to a previous case, and one is an imported case. The last is currently not linked to any case.

One of the new cases is a 58-year-old Singaporean who reported symptoms on March 3.

She went to see a general practitioner that day, as well as two days later, and was confirmed to have the virus on Saturday.

The woman, who is linked to the Safra Jurong cluster, lives in Jurong West Street 74, where she works from home as a hairdresser.

She had attended to customers after becoming symptomatic.

Another case is a 69-year-old Singaporean who lives in Jurong West Street 64 and reported symptoms on March 1.

He sought treatment at a GP clinic on March 3 and 6, and was taken to Ng Teng Fong General Hospital by ambulance on March 6. On Saturday afternoon, he was confirmed to have the coronavirus.

Before being admitted to hospital, the man had gone to work at Nanyang Technological University's (NTU) Innovation Centre. He was a member of the cleaning staff employed by the university's cleaning services vendor.

An NTU spokesman told The Straits Times that the cleaner was last on campus on March 3, and had been on medical leave since then.

He said the university has conducted contact tracing and confirmed that the case did not have any contact with NTU students or sustained contact with NTU staff during his work on the mornings of March 2 and 3.

The cleaner's activities were limited to the ground floor toilets and external area of the NTU Innovation Centre, which have since been thoroughly disinfected, the spokesman said.

He added that workers from the same cleaning company whom the cleaner had come into close contact with have been placed on a leave of absence.

The imported case is a 64-year-old Indonesian who arrived in Singapore on Saturday. He was confirmed to have the virus yesterday morning.

In all, eight of the 12 new cases are over 60 years old. The Safra Jurong dinner cluster now has 30 cases.

There are 150 confirmed cases to date, of which 90 have fully recovered and been discharged from hospital. No patient was discharged yesterday.

Of the 60 still in hospital, most are stable or improving. Nine are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

As of noon yesterday, the Health Ministry has identified 3,649 close contacts who have been quarantined. Of these, 615 are currently quarantined, and 3,034 have completed their quarantine.

The Health Ministry also gave updates on cases announced on Saturday. Case 138, a 26-year-old linked to the cluster at The Life Church and Missions Singapore, had been quarantined from Feb 15 to March 6 as he was a close contact of previous cases.

When his quarantine ended on March 6, the man, who lives in Rivervale Drive, visited Safra Punggol. Tests confirmed that afternoon that he had the virus.