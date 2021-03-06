Nine cases, all imported, take S'pore infection tally past 60,000 mark

More than 60,000 coronavirus cases have now been recorded in Singapore after another nine were confirmed at noon yesterday.

The new infections - which take the Republic's confirmed case count to 60,007 since the start of the pandemic - were all imported, said the Ministry of Health (MOH).

It said the patients had been placed on stay-home notice on arrival in Singapore, and were tested while serving their notices.

All were asymptomatic.

Of yesterday's cases, three are dependant's pass holders who arrived from Bangladesh, India and South Africa.

One is a long-term visit pass holder from South Africa.

Three are work pass holders who came from India and the Philippines.

The last two cases yesterday are work permit holders who arrived from Indonesia and the Philippines, one of whom is a foreign domestic worker, said MOH.

No new cases in the community or in workers' dormitories were announced yesterday.

The number of new cases in the community has decreased from four cases two weeks ago to three in the past week.

However, the number of unlinked cases in the community has remained stable at two cases per week in the same period.

Update on cases

New cases: 9 Imported: 9 (3 work pass holders, 2 work permit holders, 3 dependant's pass holders, 1 long-term visit pass holder) In community: 0 In dormitories: 0 New community cases in the past week: 3 (2 unlinked) Active cases: 108 In hospitals: 17 (1 in ICU) In community facilities: 91 Deaths: 29 Patients with Covid-19 who died from other causes: 15 Total discharged: 59,855 Discharged yesterday: 13 TOTAL CASES: 60,007

With 13 cases discharged yesterday, 59,855 patients have fully recovered from the disease.

A total of 17 patients remained in hospital yesterday, including one in the intensive care unit, while 91 were recuperating in community facilities.

Singapore has had 29 deaths from Covid-19 complications, while 15 who tested positive have died of other causes.