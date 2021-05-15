Nightlife operators may lose food licences over safety breaches

Former nightlife operators can now lose their food licences if they commit serious breaches of safe management measures under new regulations announced yesterday.

Those whose licences have been revoked will need to cease operations immediately, until the nightlife sector is allowed to reopen in the future or until their re-application for a new food licence is approved, said a statement by the Ministry of Sustainability and the Environment.

This comes after 10 food and beverage (F&B) premises, including six former nightlife operators, were ordered to close. The breaches include failing to prevent large groups of patrons from intermingling, employing hostesses, and allowing live entertainment such as the playing of musical instruments and games such as dice and billiards.

As a result, nightlife operators who intend to convert their establishments to F&B outlets in future must file a Change Of Use application with the Urban Redevelopment Authority (URA) to obtain planning permission. This includes submitting a proposed business concept and layout plan, and removing any bar-related signage.

The Singapore Food Agency (SFA) will process the licence application only after URA grants approval for the premises to be converted.

Previously, URA had allowed nightlife establishments such as pubs, bars, nightclubs, discotheques and karaoke lounges to temporarily pivot to F&B operations, given that they had not been allowed to operate in their original form since March last year.

Those which have already pivoted will have to apply for a change of use at the end of the one-year validity period for their temporary licence change if they intend to continue as an F&B business.

The authorities can also choose to revoke the public entertainment licence or liquor licence of nightlife operators, which will prevent them from providing these services even when there is a class resumption of the nightlife sector, the statement added.

As at yesterday, 406 nightlife operators have received the SFA's food shop or snack counter licence and temporarily pivoted to F&B operations.

To defray qualifying costs incurred during the change of use process, nightlife establishments can continue to apply for a grant of up to $50,000 from Enterprise Singapore via the Singapore Nightlife Business Association until Sept 30.

Separately, The Dempsey Project in Dempsey Hill and Two Men Bagel House in Holland Village were among 20 F&B outlets fined for breaching safe management measures.

Three F&B outlets were also fined $2,000 each for repeated offences, including playing videos for customers, providing dice games and poker cards, and providing self-service buffets. They are Central Perk Cafe in Central Mall, Steamov in Beach Road and The Malayan Council in Winstedt Road.

A total of 30 people were also fined for breaching safe management measures, such as gathering in groups of more than five, last weekend at parks and beaches.