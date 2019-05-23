Night Safari cuts ticket price to $25 to mark 25th anniversary

SINGAPORE - About 50 beneficiaries and their families from the Movement for the Intellectually Disabled of Singapore (Minds) and Minister of Culture, Community and Youth Grace Foo went for a walk in the wild on Thursday night (May 23) and kicked off the Night Safari's 25th anniversary celebrations.

And from May 25 to June 30, a special edition of the Safari Adventure Tour will be available for visitors. In this private back-of-house experience, guests will prepare a treat for the safari's Asian elephants before giving it to them on the tour.

To mark the special occasion, Singapore residents of all ages will be able to buy tickets for the Night Safari at $25 for one week, from May 25 to May 31.

Tickets are usually priced at $49 for adults and $33 for children.

Ms Isabel Cheng, chief marketing officer of Wildlife Reserves Singapore (WRS), the parent entity of Night Safari, said Singapore residents play a huge part in contributing to the safari's popularity.

She said: "We know that many Singaporeans take their foreign friends to visit us, and we sincerely thank everyone for the support."

In the last five years, WRS has partnered with the National Council of Social Service to offer free admission to more than 14,000 beneficiaries of the council's member organisations.

As the first of its kind, Night Safari has celebrated many accomplishments through its 25 years. They include 13 wins for the Best Attraction award by the Singapore Tourism Board.

This year, the Night Safari successfully conducted the world's first orthopaedic surgery on a Sunda pangolin. The rescued pangolin had a broken thigh bone and is now waiting to be rehabilitated back into the wild.