Night Festival thriller

Renowned Argentinian troupe Fuerza Bruta performing during a preview at Cathay Green last night. The group headlines this year's edition of the Singapore Night Festival. Fuerza Bruta, which means brute force in Spanish, features dancers suspended above the audience against a backdrop of laser projections and accompanied by specially composed music. The performance takes place inside an inflatable dome at Cathay Green from tomorrow to Saturday, with three shows per night at 8.30pm, 9.45pm and 11pm. Tickets cost $15. The 12th Singapore Night Festival runs until Saturday and features various exhibits and shows in the Bras Basah.Bugis district.