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NHG Health, NUHS and SingHealth apps to be unified under HealthHub app

The move aims to streamline and simplify healthcare services provided by public hospitals.

SINGAPORE – Patients will be able to access their medical information and services across the three public healthcare clusters – NHG Health, National University Health System (NUHS) and SingHealth – using just the HealthHub app from November.

Previously, such services were made available to patients only through each cluster’s dedicated app, meaning those who sought medical attention at institutions belonging to different clusters were required to keep track of their medical records on multiple apps.

NHG Health operates hospitals including Tan Tock Seng Hospital, Khoo Teck Puat Hospital, Woodlands Hospital and Yishun Community hospital.

NUHS operates National University Hospital, Alexandra Hospital, Ng Teng Fong General Hospital and Jurong Community Hospital.

SingHealth operates Singapore General Hospital, Changi General Hospital, Sengkang General Hospital and KK Women’s and Children’s Hospital.

To simplify and streamline matters, national healthtech agency Synapxe said in July that all public healthcare apps, including HealthHub app, NHG Health app, NUHS app, and SingHealth Health Buddy app , will be unified under an enhanced HealthHub app.

According to Synapxe, the process will be completed by November , and patients using the cluster apps will have until February 2027 to transit to HealthHub.

Here is what you need to know about the transition:

What will happen to my existing medical records?

All appointments, medical records and ongoing healthcare services will not be affected by the transition , HealthHub said on its website in response to questions about the app unification.

The three cluster apps will run concurrently with HealthHub until February 2027 , after which the cluster apps will be discontinued and will no longer be functional , according to Synapxe’s statement.



This was confirmed by NUHS, which, in an e-mail on Oct 29, informed patients that the NUHS app would be decommissioned by February 2027 but that patients could still access NUHS’ healthcare services through the HealthHub app.

In a Facebook post earlier in October, the Singapore National Eye Centre, which operates under SingHealth, said that all medical records and healthcare services will remain available on both its cluster app and HealthHub during the transition period.

On its website, HealthHub encouraged patients and caretakers who are not already on the app to start using it as soon as possible.

Why are the cluster apps unifying under HealthHub?

Currently, each cluster operates its own dedicated app: NHG Health runs the NHG Health app, NUHS runs the NUHS app while SingHealth runs the Health Buddy app.

Bringing the apps together under HealthHub will save patients the trouble of remembering which app to use depending on which institution they are seeking care at, the digital healthcare platform said on its website.

In a letter to The Straits Times Forum page in February 2025, a contributor had voiced the frustration of having a fragmented healthcare app ecosystem.

“We might visit a SingHealth polyclinic for a flu, an NHG Health hospital for a specialist appointment, and an NUHS facility for another consultation,” the letter said.

“Each time, we need to remember which app to use, and navigate different interfaces.”

In March 2025, the Ministry of Health announced plans to consolidate the public healthcare apps into a single app by 2027.

What medical services can I access through the unified app?

Currently, services offered by cluster apps include booking appointments, making payments and ordering medicine refills.

As of Oct 30, checks by ST show that HealthHub allows users to make appointments at major hospitals, speciality centres and polyclinics across the three clusters.

Patients may also apply for medicine refills on HealthHub by selecting the institution that issued their prescription.

As of Oct 30, the list includes four hospitals from NHG Health, four hospitals from SingHealth , three hospitals from NUHS and four speciality centres.



According to Synapxe’s statement in July, the new features and capabilities of the enhanced HealthHub app will be announced at a later date.