Ngee Ann Poly, J&J set up experience training centre

About 500 Ngee Ann Polytechnic (NP) business students will be trained in data analysis and the development of marketing strategies, thanks to a tie-up with global healthcare company Johnson & Johnson (J&J) Singapore.

To facilitate this, the J&J Experience Centre was launched yesterday, allowing students to learn how to manage a bricks-and-mortar store and experiment with online-to-offline marketing strategies.

J&J Singapore may adopt some of the strategies developed by the students during the three-year tie-up.

The partnership will also see the company providing real-life business scenarios for students' projects, arranging mentorships and organising workshops on the latest industry trends.

NP principal and chief executive Lim Kok Kiang said the collaboration will offer students authentic learning opportunities.

"By infusing industry-real learning in our curriculum, our students will gain access to a wealth of relevant industry expertise to hone their skills and competencies, as well as first-hand knowledge of industry trends and developments," he added.

Second-year accounting student Huang Qiling, 20, told The Straits Times that she is looking forward to studying the latest technologies that are relevant to a career in the financial sector. "I aim to go into either auditing or financial planning, which means analysing data is important," she said.

Mr Jan Meurer, J&J's president for South-east Asia, said that with the tie-up, the company aims to groom the next generation of business leaders.

"Our goal is to provide industry-leading guidance to spur career development and professional growth, and broaden (the students') career aspirations in the healthcare retail sector."

Ms Low Yen Ling, Minister of State for Trade and Industry, and Culture, Community and Youth, officially opened the centre sited on the NP campus in Clementi Road.

She said the partnership will give the retail sector a much-needed boost, adding: "This will allow us to develop a pipeline of industry-relevant future-ready talent to ensure we will have a vibrant retail sector... and also to ensure that Singapore remains a very attractive and compelling lifestyle destination for tourists in the new normal."