Ngee Ann Kongsi to sponsor Lianhe Zaobao subscriptions for 800 needy households

SINGAPORE - More than 800 needy households will receive free print subscriptions to Lianhe Zaobao for a year, under a $150,000 public education initiative sponsored by non-profit foundation Ngee Ann Kongsi.

From next month, beneficiaries will be able to follow both local and global news reports by Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) flagship Chinese language newspaper, the organisation announced on Tuesday (March 12).

Beneficiaries such as households with students and the elderly were identified by the Chinese Development Assistance Council and SPH's Chinese Media Group.

Ms Lee Huay Leng, who heads the group, said that in an age where fake news and misinformation is rampant, "it is important to have trusted news sources that provide quality reporting backed by verified facts".

"The Ngee Ann Kongsi's sponsorship of Lianhe Zaobao subscriptions is a good example of a new way of helping the needy in our community. We hope more organisations can come forward so that a wider group of beneficiaries can also benefit," she said.

Ngee Ann Kongsi president Richard Lee said that providing quality education has been one of the Teochew philanthropic organisation's key purposes since its founding in 1845.

"We firmly believe in empowerment through education and recognise the importance of being well-informed," he said, adding that the newspaper subscriptions will hopefully allow beneficiaries to continue to enrich their knowledge in the changing global landscape.

The Ngee Ann Kongsi's educational and other charitable projects are funded by revenue generated from its ventures such as the Ngee Ann City shopping mall and office complex and the rental of its properties.