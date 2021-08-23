Ng Teng Fong General Hospital pilots system to remotely monitor non-ICU patients on ventilators

SINGAPORE – Ng Teng Fong General Hospital will roll out a new system that allows respiratory therapists to monitor the condition of patients on oxygen therapy in its general wards in April next year.

This follows a successful pilot run between April 22 and June 13 this year involving 21 patients on non-invasive ventilation (NIV), which provides pressurised air with supplemental oxygen via masks to help them breathe.

Patients’ vitals - such as their pulse rate and oxygen levels - were monitored by the ventilator, and the system triggered an alarm if it detected any deterioration in their conditions or any technical issues.

Respiratory therapists, who are usually stationed in the intensive care unit (ICU), would be alerted with an SMS, e-mail and on their computer dashboard.

They can remotely review the patient’s vital signs and ventilator data, even when on the go, and call the ward nurse to resolve the situation or go to the ward if necessary.

This enhances patient safety as it allows early detection of any issues, and also improves operational efficiency at the hospital.

Under current protocols, a general ward nurse who notices any issues has to telephone the respiratory therapist in the ICU, who may then go to the ward to assess the situation and take action. The respiratory therapist may escalate the case to ICU doctors if the patient’s condition deteriorates.

Respiratory therapist Tan Si Lea said that the new system cut down reaction times to under two minutes, from five to 15 minutes, and also eased respiratory therapists’ workloads.

“This new system can tell us exactly what the problem is and then we can decide whether the nurse can fix it, or we can use our expertise to guide them,” she said.

The trial was conducted by Dr Faheem Ahmed Khan, head and senior consultant of the hospital’s intensive care medicine team; resident physician Dr Nikhil Gautam; and head of respiratory therapy Ian Cendana, together with a multidisciplinary team of respiratory therapists and nurses.

The system sends a patient’s comprehensive vitals and ventilator data to a dashboard and on mobile devices using wireless data transfer.

Dr Khan said that they came up with the idea about 20 months ago, when they saw how the Covid-19 pandemic placed a severe strain on healthcare resources and expertise globally, especially for respiratory-related intensive care services.

He said: “When we had to evolve our care with the ongoing pandemic, we saw the opportunity to innovate, and came up with this unique process using the existing infrastructure and equipment.”

The ventilator was set to trigger an alarm in six pre-determined clinical or technical situations, such as “power disconnect” or “oxygen disconnect”.

The team documented a total of 95 instances where the alarm was triggered, and the subsequent actions taken by the respiratory therapists and nurses.

Among these were seven instances where they captured acutely deteriorating conditions in patients and were able to provide intervention efficiently.

There were also many other episodes where the respiratory therapists were able to detect issues early and prevent the patients’ condition from further deteriorating.

Dr Gautam said that the team is moving to the next stage of the trial, to further improve the system. This includes creating an app to improve the two-way communication between the respiratory therapists and the nurses in the ward.

They are also exploring using the monitoring system to track a patient’s respiratory rate, and may expand its use to suitable patients in the community.

Although the pandemic is currently well-controlled, he said the hospital has to be constantly prepared.

He said: “In the event that there is a big surge, and all the ICU beds are filled up, this remote monitoring process will give us the confidence and assurance of being able to monitor patients who may require NIV therapy, especially non-infectious patients in the ward.”