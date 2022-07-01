Ng Eng Hen on Mahathir's remarks, SAF recruitment

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen's answers to questions from the media yesterday:

On Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad's comments that Malaysia should reclaim Singapore and the Riau Islands as "Malay lands":

"I'm not sure that I need to give a response because Dr Mahathir wasn't talking to us.

"If you want to jump up and down each time Dr Mahathir speaks, then you will be jumping like a jumping bean. You have to take a few breaths and give him the respect that he is due. He says it for different audiences."

On whether Singapore will consider setting up a space division like Australia, Japan and South Korea:

"We don't have outsized ambitions or outer space ambitions. We build for our needs. I don't foresee that we need a space command. It will be a command with very few ships.

"Where it's applicable (for early warning), I can imagine us either acquiring or developing our own, but as for (a) space command, it really isn't for small countries."

On the SAF staying attractive to young Singaporeans:

"Recruitment for SAF regulars hasn't come down and in fact, it's been very attractive. We haven't seen that manpower crunch that other agencies are seeing.

"We are taking that challenge very seriously. Part of that is transforming our work environments. There will be a military hierarchy and that's the understanding - some people are drawn to that kind of structure and hierarchy.

"But at the same time, if you look at the work environment, we have liberalised significantly. A lot more hot-desking with security safeguards. If you can't work from home because there are security elements, you work near home, and we've set up offices around Singapore. (There is) a lot more automation and working on processes.

"I think if you transform steadily, the younger generation will say 'I can understand why there has to be some hierarchy. I can understand why there have to be additional security arrangements but actually, it's a workable environment and one that I can grow my career in'."

On why defence was not included in the Forward Singapore conversations:

"Omission doesn't reflect a lack of importance. Also not included were home security and foreign affairs. This triumvirate don't always lend themselves to public discourse. I wouldn't read too much into that."

Clement Yong