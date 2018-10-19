Ng Eng Hen meets his US, China, Asean counterparts

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen met his counterparts from the United States and China yesterday where they discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations and regional defence collaboration.

Other than US Secretary of Defence James Mattis and Chinese Defence Minister Wei Fenghe, Dr Ng also met Malaysian Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu, as well as other Asean ministers, ahead of the 12th Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting (ADMM) and the 5th Asean Defence Ministers' Meeting-Plus.

The ADMM, a key platform for dialogue on regional security issues, will be held today at the Shangri-La Hotel, and the ADMM-Plus tomorrow. It is the first time that Singapore is chairing the ADMM-Plus since it was established in 2010, and the second time it is chairing ADMM since it began in 2006.

At their meeting, Dr Ng and Mr Mattis reaffirmed the excellent and longstanding bilateral defence relationship, as well as Singapore's longstanding support for the US' regional presence, said a Ministry of Defence (Mindef) statement yesterday.

They also discussed ways to strengthen bilateral relations, including cooperation to enhance regional counter-terrorism intelligence sharing, and exchanged views on regional and international security issues.

Separately, Dr Ng hosted lunch for General Wei where they reaffirmed the warm and friendly defence relations between the two countries, said Mindef.

Both discussed ways to enhance bilateral defence cooperation and reiterated the importance of China's continued engagement of Asean and the region to enhance peace and stability.

At the meeting between Dr Ng and Mr Mohamad, the two noted the positive trajectory in bilateral defence relations and affirmed both countries' cooperation on various regional multilateral platforms, said a separate Mindef statement.

The other Asean ministers Dr Ng met were: Cambodian Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of National Defence Tea Banh; Laos Minister of National Defence Chansamone Chanyalath; Myanmar Union Minister for Defence Sein Win; and Vietnamese Minister of National Defence Ngo Xuan Lich.