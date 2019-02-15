Ng Eng Hen in Germany for RSN submarine launch

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will be in Germany for the launch of the first of four new submarines for the Republic of Singapore Navy (RSN) on Monday, the Ministry of Defence (Mindef) said yesterday.

All four Type 218SG submarines are manufactured by German defence contractor ThyssenKrupp Marine System.

The new submarines will replace the RSN's older ones, which are second-hand refurbished vessels from Sweden.

Before the launch ceremony in the city of Kiel, Dr Ng will attend the 55th Munich Security Conference tomorrow and speak at the Maritime Roundtable on the topic "Bridging Troubled Waters - Deconflicting the South China Sea Disputes", said the Mindef statement.

He will be in Germany from today to next Monday, it added.

The RSN's four Challenger-class submarines, which were made in the 1960s and bought by Singapore between 1995 and 1997, are ageing and two were retired in 2015.

The RSN also has two Archer-class submarines bought in 2005.

The first two Type 218SG submarines are expected to be delivered from 2021, after undergoing sea trials and crew training in Germany.

They will be equipped with improved capabilities such as modern combat systems and Air Independent Propulsion systems, and carry a wider range of mission payloads.

The Munich Security Conference, which Dr Ng is attending for the eighth time, is an international gathering of key foreign affairs and defence leaders. About 600 people are expected to attend it this year.

Dr Ng, who is scheduled to meet his foreign counterparts while in Germany, will also speak at the 11th Munich Young Leaders Roundtable tomorrow.

Lim Min Zhang