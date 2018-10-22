Ng Eng Hen in China for maritime drill, forum

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen will today begin a China trip that will see him visiting a joint maritime exercise between China and Asean in the southern city of Zhanjiang and attend a forum in Beijing.

His visit, taking place until Friday, reflects Singapore's support for China's regional engagement efforts and the warm and friendly bilateral defence relationship between both countries, the Ministry of Defence said in a press statement yesterday.

Dr Ng will tomorrow visit the Asean-China Maritime Exercise in Zhanjiang.

Running from today to Saturday, the exercise is co-organised by the Republic of Singapore Navy and the People's Liberation Army Navy.

Along with Singapore, the nine other Asean members and more than 1,000 personnel will participate in the exercise.

After Zhanjiang, Dr Ng will proceed to Beijing to attend the 8th Beijing Xiangshan Forum, where he will speak at the first plenary session on the topic, International Security Governance: New Ideas and Approaches, on Thursday.

Co-organised by the People's Liberation Army Academy of Military Science and the China Institute for International Strategic Studies, the annual Beijing Xiangshan Forum brings together high-level defence, military and foreign affairs leaders from around the world to discuss a range of security issues.

Dr Ng will also have bilateral engagements with Chinese leaders in Beijing, including Premier Li Keqiang; General Xu Qiliang, vice-chairman of the Central Military Commission; and General Wei Fenghe, State Councillor and Minister of National Defence.