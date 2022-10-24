NFTs can be considered property, Singapore High Court rules

SINGAPORE - The Singapore High Court has ruled that non-fungible tokens (NFTs) can be considered as property, in its first written judgment on a case involving an NFT.

NFTs are tokens that exist on decentralised digital ledgers called blockchains. They can be used to represent underlying assets, which can be digital or physical, such as artwork, videos and music.

In his grounds of decision issued last Friday, Justice Lee Seiu Kin held that NFTs could be considered as property as they fulfilled certain legal requirements, such as being easily distinguishable from each other and having owners capable of being recognised as such by third parties.

He had issued the grounds to explain why he had granted an injunction in May to stop any potential sale and ownership transfer of an NFT.

But Justice Lee emphasised that the injunction application was an urgent one where one of the parties in the case was not required to be present at the court hearing, and therefore he did not have the benefit of hearing arguments from that side.

He added that his decision was over an interlocutory application – a pre-trial request for a court order, usually on procedural matters – and so should be read in the proper context.

“A different conclusion may well be reached with the benefit of fuller submissions,” he said.

The injunction granted by Justice Lee is said to be the first in Asia. It is also reportedly the first globally for a purely commercial dispute.

It was sought by Mr Janesh Rajkumar, a Singaporean, to protect an NFT known as Bored Ape Yacht Club (BAYC) No. 2162.

BAYC is a limited collection of NFTs, each featuring an ape with distinctive attributes such as facial expressions, clothing and accessories.

They are seen as a highly coveted status symbol, with some reportedly owned by celebrities such as Justin Bieber and Madonna.

Mr Janesh is seeking to repossess BAYC No. 2162 from an online persona named “chefpierre”, whose identity is stated as unknown in court documents. His lawsuit, commenced in Singapore, is still ongoing.