Next phase in virus fight entails getting recovery right

The next phase of Singapore's strategy to tackle the coronavirus outbreak in foreign worker dormitories will involve making sure that the recovery process is done right, said Manpower Minister Josephine Teo yesterday.

It will also focus on preventing the spread of disease in non-purpose-built dormitories, such as factory-converted dormitories or construction temporary quarters where some workers live on site.

In dormitories, this means setting up separate living quarters for workers who have recovered, as well as building facilities for those who have only mild symptoms or no longer remain infectious.

It also means making sure workers have access to healthcare, so that infections are picked up and treated as soon as possible.

The task of housing workers in suitable accommodation and minimising the risks of recurring transmission will be an "enormous challenge", and not just because of the logistics involved, Mrs Teo said.

"Many workers will be re-housed and have to get used to new friends. Many employers will have to adjust to their workers being in different locations with new arrangements."

She told a press conference that the Government will have to devise new ways of monitoring workers' health, and look at how to modify arrangements at work sites so that workers can be kept safe.

Work permit and S Pass holders in the construction industry have been ordered to serve stay-home notices until May 18, as the highest number of infections has come from this group and work site transmissions were a contributing factor. "The scale and speed of the response is unprecedented and it's critical that we get this phase done well, so that work and business can resume safely when conditions allow," Mrs Teo said.

In a separate statement, the Manpower Ministry (MOM) detailed its plans for ensuring the well-being of foreign workers in dormitories.

Medical facilities manned by staff from Singapore's public healthcare clusters have been set up at all 43 purpose-built dormitories, which together house around 200,000 workers.

Medical posts operated by private healthcare groups have also been set up at foreign workers' recreation centres to meet the needs of 65,000 workers spread out among 760 factory-converted dormitories.

Two posts in Kranji and Tuas South are already up and running. Two more will be set up in Woodlands and Kaki Bukit this week.

In addition, twelve mobile medical teams are being dispatched to the factory-converted dormitories with more cases, as well as to construction temporary quarters.

There are also plans to operate free shuttle services from factory-converted dormitories to medical posts, public health preparedness clinics, or polyclinics.

Dormitory operators will be given a list of transport providers contracted to provide such services, while drivers will have personal protective equipment.

In dorms that have been the most severely hit by the outbreak, community care facilities will be built for patients who are clinically well or have only mild symptoms.

Similar community recovery facilities will be set up to house these patients once they are no longer infectious. Some recovered workers will move back to separate housing blocks in their dormitories, where they will have to observe safe distancing measures. They will not be allowed to interact with residents in other blocks.

More of these blocks will be set up as part of preparations to enable workers in dormitories to eventually resume work, MOM said.

In dormitories that are less affected, the ministry is adopting a combination of measures including aggressive swabbing and isolation.

Permanent Secretary for Manpower Aubeck Kam noted that although there are many more non-purpose-built dormitories, these facilities tend to house fewer workers, all of whom typically work for the same employer.

"So we have the ability not just to work through the dormitory operator, but also work through the employer," he said. "And often in those situations, the employers themselves have a very strong interest to want to ensure that their workers are well looked after."

Mr Kam added that non-governmental organisations (NGOs) can help to point out issues that workers living in such dormitories may face. "It's a more diverse landscape, admittedly," he said. "But I think amidst that diversity... we find that there are opportunities for us to work with the NGOs, to work with the employers."