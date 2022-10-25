Next-generation lie detector being developed for Home Team use

SINGAPORE - Handed packs of cigarettes and bags of white powder, they were given simple instructions: Hide the contraband and do not get caught.

But their eyes and hearts gave them away.

Put through the next-generation lie detector currently being developed by the Home Team Science and Technology Agency (HTX), the “smugglers” tried to mask their lies.

But they blinked twice as frequently, had more dilated pupils and experienced wider heart rate fluctuations as compared with those with nothing to hide.

HTX began developing a contactless next-generation lie detector in October 2021, with the aim of building a portable device that can be used by officers across the Home Team.

One scenario calls for the system to be deployed at the checkpoints, to help identify smugglers, traffickers and those entering Singapore with malicious intent.

The HTX’s Biometric and Profiling Centre of Expertise believes that it is possible to tell an innocent person from a guilty one by measuring metrics, and identified six.

These are: frequency of eye blinks, pupil dilation, eye fixation, breathing rate, heart rate and the time taken to respond to questions.

While some of these are traditionally measured using sensors that have to be physically attached to the subject, the team tapped cameras.

For example, one camera is used to detect facial colour changes caused by fluctuations in heart rate and blood flow, while another can monitor breathing by the changes observed at the nostrils.

Between April and June this year, the HTX team recruited 80 participants, who were then divided into two groups. Half acted as the control group, and were asked to answer a series of questions truthfully.

But for the other 40, they were told to hide contraband items in a suitcase, and attempt to smuggle it past a security check.