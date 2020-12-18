Next-gen missile system boosts air defence network

The Republic of Singapore Air Force's (RSAF) next-generation Aster 30 missile system that is designed to neutralise air threats at longer ranges has been conducting round-the-clock operations since August.

The ground-based system has also been integrated into the RSAF's networked Island Air Defence System, which can now counter a range of threats from fighter jets to unmanned aerial vehicles to precision-guided munitions.

Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen said the air defence system's current capabilities marked a significant milestone since it was first developed about 15 years ago.

The transformation is on a number of fronts, said Dr Ng, after witnessing an Aster 30 deployment drill at Lim Chu Kang Camp II yesterday.

The air defence system can now see and respond to targets much farther away while requiring far less manpower, be it in detecting threats or loading ammunition.

Another significant improvement is that it can deal with different types of air threats, not just aircraft as in the past.

"So I would say it's a significant phase change that gives comfort that we can protect Singapore and Singaporeans from threats from the air," said Dr Ng, adding that the air defence system's current capabilities will serve Singapore for at least the next two decades.

The air defence system - conceptualised around 2006 - integrates advanced sensors, such as the Multi-Mission Radar and the Gulfstream 550 Airborne Early Warning aircraft and weapon systems including the Aster 30 and shorter-range Spyder missile system.

Together with the smart Combat Management System, the air defence system jointly developed by the RSAF and the Defence Science and Technology Agency (DSTA) provides a real-time picture of the air situation by organising and combining data from multiple sources.

The Combat Management System - the "brains" of the network - can automatically classify threats and recommend the most effective weapon system to deal with them, using artificial intelligence and data analytics.

Previously, operators had to manually assess the threat each target posed and assign the suitable weapon system to take it down.

Air Defence Group Commander Loh Woon Liang said the air defence system allows timely detection of all kinds of air threats, from unknown aircraft to air-launched munitions to unmanned aerial vehicles.

The newly acquired Aster 30 increases its effectiveness, he said, noting: "Its range goes up to 70km, which allows defenders a greater response time to deal with a wide range of threats."

Singapore first took delivery of the French-made Aster 30 in 2018 to replace the i-Hawk that had been used for more than 30 years.

A total of 11 people are needed to operate the i-Hawk, compared with six for the Aster 30.

DSTA senior programme manager Teng Siang Loong said the Combat Management System was designed and built with the flexibility to integrate different sensors and weapon systems, including future ones. The network also allows all the different assets to operate together as a centralised pool of resources. "This enhances the resilience and sustainability of critical 24/7 air defence operations."