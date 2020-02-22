News portal AsiaOne gets new look for 25th anniversary

News portal AsiaOne has revamped its logo and website for its 25th anniversary.

The site's circular yellow logo has been replaced by an orange-coloured one, and the website now offers more articles on its homepage, with a cleaner font and design for the portal's mobile and desktop versions.

In a statement on Thursday, the digital content site said the makeover took 18 months and was based on feedback from readers. The site offers articles on trending topics to readers from Singapore, Malaysia and across the region.

The website currently clocks 20 million page views and 4.6 million users monthly.

Among these, AsiaOne said, it had expanded its audience to include young working adults between the ages of 25 and 34, as well as fresh graduates in their first job.

The site's articles, which maintain a light-hearted tone, are filed under six categories: news, lifestyle, entertainment, digital culture, money and video.

AsiaOne's head of content Tan Thiam Peng said of the site's revamp: "In producing and curating our breadth of content, we want to not only have something for everyone, but woo more followers with a unique and unifying voice."

Jean Iau