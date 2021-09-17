Newlyweds unaware they won't own rights to wedding photos

After getting married to a civil servant in May, Ms K.W. Kwan found photos of her big day splashed on the Instagram pages of the photographer she had engaged.

When Ms Kwan, a finance executive, told the photographer that her friend wanted a photo of her wedding for a publication, he initially refused to provide her with one.

The photographer, whom she declined to name, said that the copyright to the visuals did not belong to her. He agreed to her request only after negotiation. It seems the couple had overlooked a part of the contract which transferred the copyright to the visuals to the photographer.

"I did not know (about the copyright) and really regret not reading the contract carefully," said Ms Kwan, 24 - who like others The Straits Times spoke to, does not think about the issue of copyright when engaging photographers.

But newlyweds who want to own the rights to the wedding pictures will soon have to. They will have to negotiate for the copyright to be transferred to them after amendments to the Copyright Act passed on Monday. Instead of the copyright to the pictures being granted to the couples by default, it will now go to the photographer.

This is expected to kick in around November.

Mr Joshua Yap, 30, who had his wedding photos taken by photographer Kzen Kek last year, does not recall having to decide who owned the copyright to the photos.

The business process analyst trainee, who is married to educator Melody Chew, 29, said: "I assumed that we could use them for ourselves on our own terms, but I also understood that our wedding studio and photographer could share them on their social media platforms without consulting us."

He noted that publicity surrounding changes to the Copyright Act will prompt couples who are planning to tie the knot to be more aware of their rights.

"I believe most people would like the copyright to their own wedding photos, but I also think the new amendments make sense, as it is the photographers who produce the photos," said Mr Yap.

Mr Sito Rong Feng, owner and founder of iSnap Photography, said he charges an extra 10 per cent to 20 per cent when couples want the rights to their photos.

"We have been in the wedding industry for over nine years, and very few wedding couples have concerns over copyright of their wedding photos and videos.

"However, in some rare instances, couples may go their separate ways after some years, and may contact us to take down images which we had posted on social media. We respect their decision and comply," said the 38-year-old.

Annabel Law Productions, which does wedding photo shoots, said that most of its contracts with customers state that copyright belongs to the company, but couples are allowed to share their photos on social media or distribute them.

Ms Annabel Law, who owns the company, said a few of her clients recently contacted her to take ownership of the copyright to their photos after the Bill was introduced in Parliament in July.

"I believe that every artist should own their work, and therefore copyright should not be bought or sold. It is very heartening to see that the Bill has been passed and we have the right to our work," said the 29-year-old.

One of her clients is real estate agent Sherilyn Leah Tan and business owner Chester Chong, 36, who married in January this year.

They said they were aware that Annabel Law Productions owns the copyright to their wedding photos.

Ms Tan, 29, said: "Who holds the copyright is not really a concern to us.

"Our main considerations when hiring a photographer were being comfortable with the photographer and having clear and good communication. Once you have established a level of trust with the photographer, the issue of who owns the copyright is not such a big thing to us."