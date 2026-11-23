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‘Newest chapter of our friendship’: PM Wong arrives at new Sydney airport on inaugural SIA flight

Prime Minister Lawrence Wong (right) with Australian Senator Don Farrell, Special Minister of State, Minister for Trade and Tourism, in Sydney on Nov 23.

CANBERRA – Prime Minister Lawrence Wong became the first foreign leader to arrive at Western Sydney International Airport on Nov 23, aboard an inaugural Singapore Airlines (SIA) flight that was greeted by a water cannon salute.

Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese called PM Wong’s arrival at the new airport “the newest chapter” of the friendship between the two countries, with the enhanced air connectivity a reflection of close bilateral economic ties.

PM Wong is on a three-day official visit to Australia. From Sydney, he travelled onwards to Canberra, ahead of a one-on-one breakfast on Nov 24 hosted by Albanese at The Lodge, the Australian Prime Minister’s official residence.

Both leaders will then co-chair the 11th Singapore-Australia Annual Leaders’ Meeting.

The inaugural flight marks the launch of SIA’s new daily service to Western Sydney, giving travellers another gateway to Australia’s largest city.

The new service complements the airline’s four existing daily flights to Sydney Kingsford Smith Airport, where a night-time curfew applies from 11pm to 6am.

By contrast, Western Sydney International Airport operates around the clock, giving airlines greater flexibility to schedule flights. The airport commenced commercial passenger flights on Oct 25.

Speaking to reporters in Canberra on Nov 23, Albanese described PM Wong as a good friend of Australia, and said the Singapore leader’s presence on the inaugural flight underscored the significance of the new airport.

“That’s a big plus, and it says something about the importance of the piece of infrastructure that Lawrence Wong will be on that,” said Albanese, who has championed the airport since calling for a second Sydney airport in his maiden speech as an MP in 1996.

PM Lawrence Wong (centre) with Minister for Foreign Affairs Vivian Balakrishnan (second from right) Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu (third from left) Minister for Transport Jeffrey Siow (second from left) and MPs Alex Yeo (far left) and Dr Hamid Razak on Nov 23. PHOTO: MDDI

The Australian government has debated the need and possible locations for a second Sydney airport for decades, with the new airport’s Badgerys Creek site first proposed by a federal advisory committee in 1969. The site was officially confirmed in 2014, and construction began in 2018.

In a statement from his office on Nov 22, Albanese said he looked forward to discussing with PM Wong ways for the two nations to expand their partnership, increase investment opportunities, and enhance technological cooperation.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, SIA said Sydney has traditionally been a market with strong travel demand.

Western Sydney International Airport’s late-night departure capacity and terminal facilities would allow passengers to connect through Changi Airport to more than 135 destinations served by the SIA Group, it said.

The new SQ262 service will depart Western Sydney at 11.55pm and arrive in Singapore at 5.15am the following morning.

SIA, which was the first international airline to commit to serving the airport in 2024, said the new service provides greater choice and convenience for travellers in Greater Sydney and beyond.

With the addition, SIA will serve a total of eight airports in Australia.