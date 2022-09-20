New Year's Eve countdown fireworks to return to Marina Bay

Fireworks will return to Marina Bay with a bang at this year's New Year's Eve countdown celebration, after a two-year hiatus due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

During the pandemic, countdown fireworks were set off at various heartland locations to minimise crowding and prevent the spread of Covid-19.

The Marina Bay Singapore Countdown 2023, organised by the Urban Redevelopment Authority, will kick off on Dec 1 with myriad activities in the bay area that will culminate in the countdown on Dec 31.

The New Year's Eve countdown fireworks show, titled Star Island, will provide a multi-sensory experience at The Float @ Marina Bay. The organisers said spectators can expect a dazzling display that will incorporate state-of-the-art technologies.

Avex Asia, the South-east Asia arm of Japanese entertainment company Avex, will be putting up the fireworks display this year. The company was in charge of a similar multi-sensory show in the countdown to 2020, which featured 500 drones.

The month-long series of activities will include a carnival as well as shows and a food fiesta featuring more than 30 stalls at the Bayfront Event Space.

From Dec 26 to 31, there will also be a nightly light projection show called Share The Moment, which will transform the facades of The Fullerton Hotel Singapore and the Merlion, featuring original artworks by local students.

On New Year's Eve, visitors can hang out at lifestyle hub After Hours @ The Lawn, which will offer games and a good view of the fireworks display.

Visitors can also enjoy free performances at the Esplanade Outdoor Theatre and Concourse or soak in the festive mood at Mediacorp's Let's Celebrate 2023 countdown concert at The Promontory.

Pre-pandemic countdowns and activities attracted crowds of around 500,000.

This year, vaccination-differentiated safe management measures may be in place for various events.

Details on these as well as programmes and ticketing will be available later in the year.

For more information, visit www.marinabaycountdown.sg