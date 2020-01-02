New Year bundle of joy

Giving the name Christie to their firstborn - also the first baby born in the new year - was as easy as ABC for teachers Benjamin Lim, 30, and Amanda Lek, 27.

On selecting their daughter's name, Mr Lim said: "My wife's name is Amanda and mine is Benjamin, so we figured we would go in alphabetical order and choose a name that began with 'C'."

Christie was born at exactly midnight in Mount Alvernia Hospital. The couple went to the hospital on New Year's Eve at about 3pm and Ms Lek went into labour at 5.46pm.

The second baby of 2020 was Vidhyut Jeganathan, who was born just a second past midnight at National University Hospital to Mr Babu Jeganathan, 29, a design engineer, and Madam Vishnu Priya, 25, a housewife. The couple have another child, a two-year-old boy.

Just a second after Vidhyut was born, Nathan Hee was born in the same hospital. The boy's parents are Mr Hee Thung Han, 33, an engineer, and Ms Kok Li-en, 30, a teacher. The couple also have an 18-month-old daughter.