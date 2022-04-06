New ways to borrow books when libraries are closed for revamps

While the Marine Parade and Central public libraries are closed for revamps, bookworms can check out new National Library Board (NLB) services such as the Grab-n-Go library, a 24-hour book dispenser and a reading corner.

SERVICES NEAR THE CENTRAL PUBLIC LIBRARY

• Grab-n-Go library

Under this pilot initiative, from May 18, NLB members can grab a book and have their loan automatically recorded when they go past a gantry from 9am to 9pm. They can choose from about 5,000 English, Chinese, Malay, and Tamil adult titles at the Grab-n-Go library located at the study lounge on Level 5 of the National Library Building. Visitors, who need not be NLB members, will need to scan their NRIC or foreign identification card, or NLB library membership card or NLB Mobile app e-card at the gantry to enter the study lounge.

• Patrons can continue to pick up their reserved items from the reservation lockers on Basement 1 and return their books to the 24-hour book drop on Level 1 of the National Library Building.

SERVICES NEAR MARINE PARADE PUBLIC LIBRARY

• 24-hour book dispenser

From next month, NLB will have a 24-hour book dispenser outside FairPrice Finest at Block 6 Marine Parade Central. Patrons can borrow books and collect reserved books from the dispenser using their NLB Mobile app or NLB library membership card.

• Reading corner

A reading corner will be set up at Marine Terrace Walk Residents' Committee (RC) centre. Patrons can borrow books over the weekend and return them the following week.

• Mobile library buses

The public can continue to borrow and return books from mobile library buses called Molly buses. The buses will visit two locations at these times:

- Block 35 Marine Crescent Ville (Marine Crescent Ville RC centre): Every first Sunday of the month, except May 1, from 1pm to 4pm

- Block 53 Marine Terrace (Marine Terrace Haven RC centre): Every second Sunday of the month, except July 10, from 9am to noon