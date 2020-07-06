New video aims to celebrate Singapore spirit amid Covid-19

Times may change, but the spirit of the people of Singapore never will - that is the message of a new video released by the Ministry of Communications and Information (MCI).

Titled Onward Singapore, the video is meant to "celebrate the Singapore spirit" as the nation resolves to "rise above the challenges" brought about by the coronavirus pandemic.

The video, which was uploaded on YouTube on June 13, has been viewed more than 1.1 million times as of yesterday.

The video was filmed on the virtually empty streets of Singapore during the Covid-19 circuit breaker period and features a moving rendition of Singapore's National Anthem, Majulah Singapura, by local singer Fathin Amira Zubir.

It also involves large-scale video projections of Singaporeans who have come together and stepped up in the midst of the pandemic, cast against the backdrop of local landmarks such as the National Gallery Singapore and Changi Airport, and familiar locations like schools, offices and Housing Board blocks.

The video, which is around 2½ minutes long, was commissioned by MCI and filmed by Singaporean director Roslee Yusof of The Prosecution Film Company, in collaboration with creative agency BLKJ.

Ms Soffy Hariyanti, director of the campaigns and production department at MCI, said: "This video is a timely tribute to the resilience and contributions of everyday Singaporeans who are doing their part, in big and small ways."

She added: "The National Anthem is a timeless unifier, and we hope it will serve to uplift spirits and provide the encouragement for all of us to continue marching forward in solidarity to overcome Covid-19."

Among those in the video projections are Ms Christine Chen and her family, the people behind ground-up community initiative Masks Sewn With Love. They made reusable cloth masks for the community.

Also in the video are young hawkers Jason Chua and Zhen Long, who run the Beng Who Cares Foundation, which pledged to provide free meals for those unable to afford them during the circuit breaker period.

The video also spotlights members of the Singapore Airlines' cabin crew who stepped up as care ambassadors to support the medical fraternity in caring for patients, Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) servicemen and women involved in SAF mask-packing operations and national athletes Yip Pin Xiu and Stephanie Chen, who raised funds for The Food Bank Singapore.

Ms Cindy Roselina, senior art director at BLKJ, said: "Throughout the circuit breaker, we saw many haunting images of our once-bustling city on social media.

BLKJ's chief executive Rowena Bhagchandani said: "On the surface, it may seem like life in our usually bustling city is at a standstill. We wanted to show that there are people who are still pushing onward.

"We were inspired by their actions, but we know all of us have played a part in the fight against Covid-19."

