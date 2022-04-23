New travelling exhibition toasts women's progress

Fired up by a desire to help the working class, Madam Hoe Puay Choo joined the People's Action Party in 1955 and was later voted into the Legislative Assembly. Born in 1929 in Fujian, China, she also played a pivotal role in fighting for the Women's Charter, before retiring from politics in 1963.

This account plus stories of other early pioneers as well as future plans to strengthen equality and inclusion are showcased in an exhibition celebrating women's development in Singapore.

Launched yesterday by Prime Minister Lee Hsien Loong, the exhibition is being held at Plaza Singapura until May 3 before moving to four heartland locations. Featuring photos and interactive elements, the exhibition, organised by the Ministry of Social and Family Development, comes on the heels of the White Paper on Singapore Women's Development submitted to Parliament last month.

In a Facebook post, PM Lee said: "While Singapore women have made great strides, there is still much more that needs to be done. Each of us can do our part, and together, we can make a fairer and more inclusive Singapore for future generations."

Minister of State for Social and Family Development Sun Xueling said at the launch that conversations in the lead-up to the White Paper highlighted the importance of individual effort to support women and girls.

"Fundamentally, it is about mindset shifts. How do we instil respect as a cornerstone in the relationship between men and women?

"It is only when we start to see how each and every one of us is an agent of change that I believe we, as a society, can collectively rise, empower and fully support our women," she added.

Split into three segments, the exhibition first commemorates the efforts of women in Singapore and key milestones from 1961 to 2019.

The second segment looks at the five key areas explored in the White Paper - equal opportunities in the workplace, caregiver support, protection against violence, mindset shifts and support measures for women. Viewers can participate on the last leg of the tour, posting personal quotes in support of women's development.

Representatives from women's organisations were also present at the launch. Ms Junie Foo, president of the Singapore Council of Women's Organisations, noted efforts to step up support, for example by strengthening laws to better protect victims of violence and harassment, and workplaces making flexible arrangements that see to the needs of working mothers.

"We have to continue to create a society of respect for one another. We also need to continue to give a voice to women who have no voice in society."

The exhibition will next travel to HDB Hub in Toa Payoh (May 7 to 22), Bukit Panjang Plaza (May 27 to June 12), Kampung Admiralty (June 18 to July 3) and Our Tampines Hub (dates to be confirmed).