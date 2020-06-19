New translation tool for Berita Harian readers

Readers of the Malay-language newspaper Berita Harian (BH) will now be able to instantly translate the news into English, with help from a new translation tool.

It is available on both the desktop and mobile versions of the BH website, and readers need only highlight text from news articles to get them translated.

The idea for the easy-to-use translation tool was conceived and developed by a team from Singapore Press Holdings' (SPH) Digital Media Products and SPHTech that manages the BH website. Mr Azhar Kasman, a senior product manager with SPH and part of the team that developed the tool, said: "When we spoke to BH's primarily bilingual readers, many of them told us that they found it difficult to understand certain words and phrases because of the higher standard of Malay used in our reports.

"In this case, a Malay dictionary wouldn't solve the problem, as many of our bilingual readers are more comfortable speaking and reading in English than in Malay. We decided that a translation tool would be more useful."

The tool makes use of the Google Translate application programming interface and works across different web browsers. While readers can start using it on the BH website, an onboarding feature will be rolled out soon to inform them of the translation capability and how to use it.

The launch of the tool marks the latest in a string of digital initiatives BH has rolled out over the past year. In May last year, BH launched its podcast #NoTapis, which translates to "no filter", discussing issues close to the heart of the Malay community. The podcast averages 12,000 downloads a month and has close to 15,000 listeners, half of them aged between 17 and 37.

BH has also been tapping the social media to engage audiences, hosting current affairs shows on Facebook Live twice a month. Just recently, it launched the BM Show on Facebook and Instagram. In February, it also revamped its website, which saw its monthly page views increase more than twofold, from less than a million monthly page views to an average of over two million each month. The number of users who go on the website has also risen from around 350,000 users to over 500,000 monthly now.

Mr Muhammad Nazri Hadi Saparin, assistant to the editor at BH, said introducing the tool was part of its role in preserving and developing the use of the Malay language here. "The tool will also be useful as we increase and enhance our outreach and engagement with young readers online through our BH's schools initiative."