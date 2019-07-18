New training course to help smaller charities

Smaller charities are set to benefit from a new agreement to help them meet standards on governance and fund raising, among other capabilities.

The Commissioner of Charities yesterday signed a memorandum of understanding with the Singapore University of Social Sciences (SUSS) to co-develop a structured training curriculum that will arm personnel in charities with skills in governance and fund raising, leadership and volunteer management.

The programme, which is subsidised, costs $100. The first run starts on Aug 17 and is open to 30 participants.

Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Grace Fu, who witnessed the signing, said the collaboration will raise the competencies and skill sets of key personnel in the charities.

"As we grow the SG Cares movement in Singapore, we need a thriving charity sector to provide opportunities for people to do good.

"This partnership with SUSS is a step towards raising the capabilities in the sector so that it can serve more beneficiaries and continue to gain public trust," she said.

The programme is the latest in a host of shared services and partnerships for charities that the commissioner has rolled out since last year at low cost or for free for the charities. Smaller charities had previously said that they face resource constraints while providing services to beneficiaries.

Previous arrangements included an agreement with Temasek Trustees earlier this year to provide a meeting place at co-working space Temasek Shophouse for charity partners to run governance-related initiatives.

Yesterday, the Commissioner of Charities also released an annual report template that will guide charities on the process of writing their report. The template is available on the Charity Portal.

So far, more than 600 people from different charities have benefited from the various services, including training sessions and consultation clinics, provided by the commissioner with its partners.

Dr Ang Hak Seng, the commissioner, said he hopes the services will help charities deliver more effective programmes and ensure strong governance. "The shared-services initiative serves to provide affordable services to charities so that they can be more efficient in their operations, ensure strong governance, and deliver effective programmes and services to their communities.

"This initiative will lead to more high-performing charities, and will in turn ensure that Singapore continues to have a thriving and trusted charity sector," he said.