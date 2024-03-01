New tours and deals: Tour agencies upbeat about sales at Natas Travel 2024

SINGAPORE – Singaporeans and local residents have made many trips abroad since international borders reopened. Outbound travel saw an increase of 85 per cent over 2022, with more than 7.8 million departures in 2023.

Sharing these statistics at the opening ceremony of the National Association of Travel Agents Singapore (Natas) Travel 2024 at Singapore Expo on March 1, Singapore Tourism Board chief executive Melissa Ow said she is optimistic that given Singaporeans’ love for travel, the numbers will remain healthy.

Inbound travel also signalled that recovery in Singapore’s tourism sector has gained momentum, she said. Driven by improved global flight connectivity and capacity, as well as the implementation of the 30-day mutual visa exemption between Singapore and China in February, international visitor arrivals are expected to reach around 15 million to 16 million in 2024, bringing in approximately $26 billion to $27.5 billion in tourism receipts.

“While we remain optimistic, the path towards recovery is not without its challenges. Geopolitical uncertainty, the fragile state of the global economy and other factors, such as the continued restoration of flight connectivity, will have bearing on the pace of travel recovery,” she added.

Natas deputy president Simon Er said the continuous growth in travel in 2023 was a huge motivation for the travel industry.

He noted that Changi Airport Group has reported that the total passenger movement for 2023 was 58.9 million. This was an improvement from the 32.2 million passengers in 2022.

“Changi Airport Group has also reported that they are working with airline partners to increase connectivity to other parts of South-east Asia, which allows greater accessibility between countries,” he said. “With that, travellers are able to maximise the increased travel options to their advantage, which will encourage even more travels.”

The 59th edition of the travel fair, themed Uncover The Wonders, features 66 exhibitors, an increase from the 51 exhibitors in February 2023. These include travel agents, airlines, cruise operators, travel-related exhibitors, as well as six National Tourist Organisations.

Natas expects over 100,000 visitors at the fair. It attracted 102,744 visitors in August 2023. Natas organises two travel fairs a year, one in the first half and another in the second.

Expected to be popular are perennial favourites such as places in Europe, Japan, South Korea, Taiwan, China and cruises, said Natas chairman of outbound Wong Yew Hoong.

Travel agencies The Straits Times spoke to also expect better sales than last year as more worldwide destinations have fully opened up, including China, which has resumed visa-free travel for Singaporeans.

Mr Jeremiah Wong, senior marketing communications manager with Chan Brothers Travel, expects better sales compared with Natas Travel 2023.

“The continual development of our products with increased breadth and depth, including newly launched destinations and innovative thematic series, is attracting more new customers to our fold,” he said.

For example, for the Natas fair, Chan Brothers is adding new itineraries to Cuba, Mexico, Patagonia (South America), Antarctica and the Red Centre (Ayers Rock, Australia).