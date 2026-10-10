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New third space opens for youth in Yishun to form friendships and connections

The Chop Community was set up amid growing concerns around youth social isolation in Singapore.

SINGAPORE – Youth in northern Singapore have a new neighbourhood hangout where they can make friends and join activities with their peers.

The Chop Community, a space for those aged between 15 and 35, was officially opened on Oct 10 at the void deck of Block 287 Yishun Ave 6.

The free-to-use space, which can accommodate up to 70 young people at a time, is among the 12 new “third spaces” introduced under the SG Youth Plan earlier in 2026. Third spaces are places where youth can hang out, pursue their hobbies and interests, and take part in activities.

Known as Chop, the space has been in operation since January, hosting activities such as trivia nights, karaoke sessions, board games and art jamming sessions.

It is run by social enterprise Crater Impact, an organisation that aims to promote civic mindedness and future readiness among youth.

Chop is open every Tuesday and Thursday from 3pm to 6pm, Wednesday from 6pm to 9pm and Friday from 6pm to 10pm. Opening hours on Saturday vary depending on programme schedules. The space is manned by Crater Impact community manager Abel Fam.

Senior Minister K Shanmugam and SPS Goh Hanyan with Fatimah Azzahraa Alias during a void deck party at the unveiling of The Chop Community. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

The space was opened by Senior Minister K. Shanmugam and Senior Parliamentary Secretary for Culture, Community and Youth and Sustainability and the Environment Goh Hanyan, both of whom are MPs for Nee Soon GRC.

Fam said Chop was set up amid growing concerns around youth social isolation in Singapore.

He said young people value opportunities to build and sustain connections with others through recurring or regular activities.

“We believe this sense of consistency is important because building meaningful relationships takes time, and having a familiar space where people can keep showing up makes it easier for these connections to grow,” he said.

Young people also want to contribute and have their ideas taken seriously. They have a say in shaping Chop. For instance, a suggestion from a 16-year-old resident led to the introduction of a matcha and coffee corner.

The Chop Community’s matcha and coffee corner. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH

Chong Pang resident Dehn See Toh Wei Jie, 32, said Chop’s appeal lies in the lively atmosphere and the chance to meet people from different walks of life.

The manager at an energy consulting firm, who has been visiting the space since June for activities such as board game nights, trivia nights and pizza parties, said: “It has given me a sense of community and an avenue to interact with other youth”.

He said: “As a self-described introvert, I find it quite intimidating and taxing to go out of my way to enter a new space and interact with strangers.”

Having Chop in his neighbourhood means he can drop by whenever, knowing there will always be something going on there or people to hang out with, he added.

National University of Singapore undergraduate Chen Zhiqian, 21, discovered Chop through Instagram. The welcoming community keeps her coming back to the space, which she has visited nearly 10 times since June.

The Chong Pang resident said she first visited the space with her partner, and has since forged new friendships with other youth there through sessions such as board games night, art jamming sessions and trivia night .

Third spaces like these offer a place to hang out, similar to spending time at a friend’s house, and give youth an avenue to find their sense of belonging, she said.

Speaking to the media on Oct 10, Goh said young people are looking for informal spaces to form connections. Through spaces like these, the hope is that they forge friendships that anchor them in the real world, she said.

“Everybody needs a sense of belonging and support , especially when life can pose many challenges ,” she added.