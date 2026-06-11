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(From left) Sze Tan, executive director of A*STAR SIFBI, Jay Keasling, lead principal investigator of the A*STAR SIFBI-NUS Synthetic Biology Joint Lab, Beh Kian Teik, CEO of A*STAR, Aaron Thean, NUS deputy president, and Matthew Chang, director of NUS Synthetic Biology for Clinical and Technological Innovation, at the the launch of A*STAR SIFBI and NUS Synthetic Biology Joint Lab on June 11.

SINGAPORE - A new laboratory has launched in Singapore to transform recent breakthroughs in synthetic biology into commercial products from eco-friendly cosmetics to affordable vaccines.

At the heart of the new lab’s mission is the use of bioengineered yeast and fungi as “cell factories” to convert simple nutrients into complex molecules for the production of everything from vaccines to biofuels.

This scientific field known as synthetic biology, where engineering principles are applied to living organisms, is projected to grow to more than US$62 billion (S$79.8 billion) in 2030 amid rising demand for sustainable chemicals and fuels, according to a January report by market research firm The Business Research Company.

Launched on June 11, the new lab is a collaboration between A*STAR’s Singapore Institute of Food and Biotechnology Innovation (SIFBI) and the National University of Singapore (NUS).

Dubbed the Platform for Research and Innovation in Metabolic Engineering (PRIME), the lab will combine NUS’s foundational scientific research with SIFBI’s expertise in cultivating and modifying biological materials.

The cell factories in the lab will allow for access to a new class of ingredients and chemicals that were previously too complex or costly to produce commercially.

The lab will be led by Jay Keasling, a professor at the University of California, Berkeley, who is widely credited with innovating the use of bioengineered yeast to produce a molecule called QS-21.

Professor Jay Keasling, Lead Principal Investigator of the A*STAR SIFBI-NUS Synthetic Biology Joint Lab & Professor at University of California, Berkeley, at A*STAR SIFBI on June 11. ST PHOTO: JASEL POH

QS-21 is a plant extract that is typically added to vaccines for diseases such as shingles to enhance the body’s immune response. It could cost more than US$200 million to extract a kilogramme of QS-21.

The use of yeast made has made it cheaper and more efficient to produce a kilogramme of QS-21, costly merely $200. Yeast has also made the production more eco-friendly, without the need for chemicals to extract from plants.

The technology has been employed to create items ranging from cosmetics to biofuels, he noted, reducing the need to extract molecules from plants and animals.

The lab will support companies in developing and testing sustainable, synthetic alternatives to conventional chemical manufacturing.

The new lab will also see artificial intelligence used to aid scientists in designing molecules as well as other processes, Keasling said, describing the lab as “self-driving”.

“That’s our long-term goal, to have AI and automation work together to drive the engineering of biology,” he said.

Using machine learning and biological data, the lab aims to allow scientists to shorten development timelines, reducing the time and cost to bring new products to market.

The lab will also train future scientists and engineers in areas such as synthetic biology and metabolic engineering – the optimisation of a cell’s genetic and regulatory processes to increase production of certain substances – offering joint supervision arrangements, internships and fellowships.

SIFBI executive director Sze Tan described bioeconomy as the “next industrial revolution”, with its focus on sustainability a chance to reverse the effects of previous industrial revolutions.

“We now have the tools to re-imagine biology, a chance to be bold and lead,” she said, adding that joint lab will help bridge the gap between academia and industry.