New subsidy to benefit 200 hawkers

Stallholders at social enterprise hawker centres will save hundreds of dollars each month on centralised dish-washing services, with the Government footing part of the bill. Next year, the National Environment Agency will co-fund half of the cost. In 2020, the agency will continue to pay 30 per cent.

More than 200 stallholders at these seven new hawker centres may benefit from the grant.

Explaining the move, Senior Minister of State for the Environ-ment and Water Resources Amy Khor said yesterday: "We want to help stallholders better manage their operating cost in the initial start-up phase of their businesses when they are trying to build up a clientele."

The issue of these new hawker centres and the way they are run by social enterprises will get an airing in Parliament on Monday, with more than 20 questions filed by MPs.

SEE HOME