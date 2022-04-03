New season of NS documentary to feature BMT during Covid-19

A popular documentary series featuring Singapore's national servicemen will return for a third season, showing how basic military training has changed during the Covid-19 pandemic.

The eight-part Every Singaporean Son 3 will feature recruits and commanders from the Basic Military Training Centre's Dragon Company.

The recruits were on a nine-week basic military training (BMT) course on Pulau Tekong.

Each episode focuses on one key event, such as the recruits receiving their SAR 21 rifles for the first time, taking part in a live grenade throw and going on a field camp.

The first episode will be released tomorrow on the Facebook page of Pioneer, which publishes news on the Ministry of Defence and the Singapore Armed Forces.

It will also be broadcast on Mediacorp's Channel 5 on Wednesday at 8.30pm, said a statement from media and entertainment company So Drama! Entertainment yesterday.

Subsequent episodes will air every Wednesday.

So Drama! Entertainment collaborated with production company Beach House Pictures to produce the series.

So Drama! Entertainment's creative director Susanna Kulatissa said the BMT story is something that resonates with every generation of national servicemen.

"Fifty-five years on, it has become part and parcel of the Singaporean way of life. Every Singaporean Son also reminds us that when a young man enlists, he is never alone. He enlists with the support of his family, friends and all of us," she said.

The latest season - filmed from March to May last year - comes nearly 12 years after the first season was released as a Web series on the Ministry of Defence's YouTube channel.

The 18 episodes were a hit with Singaporeans, who felt that the intimate look into the lives of a group of young recruits brought back memories of their own national service days.

The first season was followed by a six-part epilogue in 2011 showing where the recruits were deployed after passing out of BMT.

A second season featuring officer cadets was released in 2012, and an animated series in 2019.

A one-minute trailer for the third season released on Pioneer's Facebook page on Friday showed recruits doing outfield training and taking part in an individual physical proficiency test.

The show will focus on six recruits aged between 19 and 21, including Recruit Dinie Zikry Rudi, who is worried about how fasting during Ramadan will affect his training.

Sixteen bonus episodes will be released by Pioneer for online viewing, featuring additional scenes from the series and interviews.