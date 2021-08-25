New search function to help firms decide on brand names

More intellectual property (IP) resources to help enterprises grow their businesses amid the Covid-19 pandemic were announced by the Government yesterday.

These include a new search feature companies can use to check if a brand name is available, and plans for firms to access a wider pool of legal experts for advice.

The new Brand Search function on the Intellectual Property Office of Singapore's (Ipos) mobile app - IPOS Go - will allow new business owners to do a quick search for business names, trade marks, available domain names, and social media usernames already in use before deciding on a suitable name for their brand.

More legal expertise on IP matters will be available to companies too. The pool of IP law firms and consultancies that companies can tap during the weekly legal clinics run by Ipos will also be expanded from next month.

To improve IP dispute resolution proceedings in Singapore, Ipos has also compiled a list of Singapore-based IP expert witnesses who can assist in court proceedings or arbitration relating to IP and technology disputes.

The list comprises 16 expert witnesses from various industry sectors, including engineering, healthcare, manufacturing, infocomm technology and pharmaceuticals.

Another new resource is a Mentoring IP Leaders programme to grow the country's IP talent pool - the product of a partnership between Ipos and the Singapore Management University's Yong Pung How School of Law.

Under the programme, third-and final-year law students will be mentored by participating law firms during Ipos' IP legal clinics.

A training grant of $5,000 each for up to 30 Singaporeans to build their IP capabilities and skills, called the SkillsFuture Study Award for IP, will also be extended for a third run and is now open for applications. The award was first launched in 2017.

Announcing the initiatives at the launch of the annual IP Week at the Sands Expo and Convention Centre, Second Minister for Law Edwin Tong said the resources are intended to help enterprises maximise the value of their intangible assets and IP.

"We hope that these initiatives will provide continued growth opportunities for Singaporean enterprises and IP professionals and, in turn, strengthen Singapore's position as a global intangible assets and IP hub," said Mr Tong, who is also Minister for Culture, Community and Youth.

"This has also taken on added importance as enterprises position themselves to emerge stronger from the Covid-19 pandemic."

Mr Tong pointed to how IP and intangible assets are the engines of an increasingly innovation-driven global economy.

For instance, in 1975, intangible assets made up just 14 per cent of total assets in the Standard and Poor's 500, a stock market index that tracks how well 500 large firms listed in US stock exchanges fare. By last year, the figure had hit a historic high of 90 per cent, representing more than US$21 trillion (S$28.5 trillion) in value.

The initiatives announced are timely, said IP experts.

Ms Catherine Lee, a senior partner in law firm Dentons Rodyk's intellectual property and technology practice, said companies should not forget the value of their IP even as they deal with the challenges of Covid-19, and may want to think about how they can monetise it, or otherwise use it to explore new ways to develop their business.

The new initiatives can help companies with this, as well as offer training if needed, she said. "Hopefully, with more awareness, companies - and even individuals - will know what to do, and as a first step at least protect whatever IP they might generate."