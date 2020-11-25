New scheme to help retiring hawkers hand over their businesses

Some retiring hawkers who previously could not hand over their stalls to non-relatives will be allowed to do so under relaxed rules, as a new scheme is rolled out to ensure hawker culture stays alive.

The hawker succession scheme, proposed by a work group that was formed last year to suggest solutions to longstanding problems faced by hawkers, will match retiring hawkers with new entrants to the profession.

It widens the pool of people older hawkers can teach their recipes and pass their experience to, no longer limiting their handover plans to only those in their family, who might not be as interested to carry on with the trade.

The announcement by the National Environment Agency (NEA) comes after an expert international panel last week recommended that Singapore's hawker culture be put on the Unesco intangible heritage list.

The official results on this will be announced next month.

If the nomination is successful, Singapore must submit a report to Unesco every six years on its efforts to safeguard hawker culture.

The NEA said the new scheme applies to "a small subset" among the 600 cooked-food hawkers who currently do not have their rentals subsidised, and 300 who are paying subsidised rental fees.

More details will be announced in the first quarter of next year when the scheme is piloted.

Currently, only hawkers who have their rentals subsidised can assign their stalls to non-relatives.

Mr Edward Chia, an MP for Holland-Bukit Timah GRC and co-chairman of the work group that proposed the scheme, said there are many veteran hawkers who have no one to hand over their brands and recipes to. "We felt that this was something that was notable. It will be such a waste if some of these recipes for good food disappear from the hawker scene.

"The succession programme is targeted at those who want to hand over their recipes but can't find successors," said Mr Chia, who is also managing director of Timbre Group.

Once eligible hawkers apply for the scheme, the NEA, advised by an independent panel, will facilitate the matching of compatible hawkers.

The plan for now is for the succession scheme to be restricted to those who have at least 15 years of experience operating their stalls in hawker centres, the NEA added.

There is a longer-term hope that the scheme will help the profession attract younger hawkers, with the median age of hawkers currently being 59.



Diners at Maxwell Food Centre. The new hawker succession scheme, to be piloted in the first quarter of next year, will match retiring hawkers with new entrants to the profession. It widens the pool of people older hawkers can teach their recipes and pass their experience to, no longer limiting their handover plans to only those in their family. ST PHOTO: JASON QUAH



The work group found that there continues to be negative public perception of the hawker trade, and hopes to "refresh the narrative" and celebrate hawker culture further so the younger generation sees being a hawker as a viable career.

Mr Lim Gek Meng, a hawker of nearly 40 years who also co-chairs the work group, said the succession scheme tackles a problem that he also faces. He took over his father's fishball noodle business, but is now unsure if his children will run it after he retires.

Mr Lim, chairman of the Chinatown Complex hawkers' Association, said in Mandarin: "Succession is a very serious problem for hawkers. It is not an easy profession, as we have to wake up early, return home late and wash dishes. Stalls can also be quite hot and humid. It is a difficult environment."

The work group had progressively suggested several schemes to the authorities and some of these have already been implemented.

A hawkers' development programme, which offers subsidised training fees, paid apprenticeship and allocation of subsidised stalls to aspiring hawkers, was launched in January this year.

Close to 150 participants have completed the training stage of this programme.

Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment Amy Khor, who visited Ghim Moh Food Centre with Mr Chia and Mr Lim yesterday, said the recommendations to sustain the hawker trade and keep hawker culture vibrant were timely and feasible.

"We will review the report by the work group and implement other ideas offered in the report in due course," she said.