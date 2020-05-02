New rules at workplaces when circuit breaker eases

It won't be business as usual when circuit breaker measures are gradually eased. New workplace safety standards will have to be in place to protect workers from further spread of Covid-19, National Development Minister Lawrence Wong said yesterday.

Essential service workers are already wearing face masks at work, and not socialising. "We will want to ensure that these guidelines are upheld and then expanded upon even as we open up and allow more workers to continue to work," he said. New protocols are being planned, and more details will be shared soon.

Yuen Sin