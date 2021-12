>7,000 Number of diners who were reminded to return their crockery and trays during the advisory period, which started last month.

400 Number of coffee shops and foodcourts that have taken up the NEA's Clean Tables Support Scheme to install more tray-return facilities.

99.6% Percentage of the estimated 1,120 coffee shops and 220 foodcourts here that have tray-return facilities in place, compared with just 20 per cent in July.