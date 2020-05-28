New resources to help take care of migrant workers

New resources are now available to provide better care for migrant workers, including a mobile app to check and report their daily health status and a feature for their employers to track where they have been moved to amid the pandemic.

Employers can now find out where their workers are by using a new government facilities listing feature on the Online Foreign Worker Address Service system, said the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) yesterday. Some workers have been moved to other locations like community care facilities to contain the spread of Covid-19.

To aid contact tracing, workers staying in all dormitories, as well as work permit and S Pass holders working in the construction, marine and process sectors will be required to download the latest version of the TraceTogether app, which will be available from June 1.

MOM has also developed a new app for workers' health. Workers can use the FWMOMCare app to record their temperatures twice daily, and indicate if they have symptoms. Those who report symptoms will be prompted by the app to seek medical assistance. A doctor will contact the worker within 30 minutes to provide a teleconsultation.

Calvin Yang