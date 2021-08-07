New regimen for workers in healthcare, other high-risk sectors

From Oct 1, front-line workers in selected high-risk sectors - including healthcare, food and beverage (F&B), and the public service - will need to be vaccinated against Covid-19, or undergo an antigen rapid test (ART) twice a week.

These tests will be subsidised only if the unvaccinated worker is medically ineligible for Covid-19 vaccines.

This is part of a new "vaccinate or regular test" regimen, which the Ministry of Health (MOH) said has three aims - to expand Singapore's vaccine coverage even further, to pick up infections early, and to mitigate the risk of transmission.

MOH said yesterday that the new regimen will be introduced in three work settings.

The first is in the healthcare and eldercare sectors, as well as settings with children aged 12 and below. This is to protect vulnerable segments of the population.

The second is in sectors that involve customer interactions in higher-risk, mask-off settings, such as food and beverage establishments, gyms and fitness studios, and personal care services.

It also includes those working at Singapore's borders or on the Covid-19 front line.

The third is in the public service, which will introduce the new requirement for all public officers, including those in uniformed services. More than 94 per cent of public service officers are currently vaccinated.

The new rule will take effect from Oct 1 to give time for workers in these sectors to get their Covid-19 jabs, said MOH.

After that, those who are unvaccinated will have to go through ART testing twice a week.

More details will be announced by the ministries overseeing the sectors.

Said MOH: "We strongly encourage all employers to facilitate vaccination for your employees.

"We will continue to closely monitor our vaccination rates and review the need to include other sectors in the future."

Currently, front-line workers such as in-patient healthcare staff, airport workers and border officers need to undergo rostered routine testing.

Since July 15, workers at dine-in F&B establishments, businesses offering personal care services, and gyms and fitness studios have been required to conduct Covid-19 self-testing once every two weeks.

It is not clear if the new regimen will replace or be in addition to the existing requirements for them.

At a press conference yesterday, Finance Minister Lawrence Wong said it is important for workers to be vaccinated as Singapore eases restrictions for vaccinated people to engage in more activities across a range of different settings.

The regular tests in lieu of vaccination will protect workers, their colleagues and the people they serve, said Mr Wong, who is co-chair of the multi-ministry task force tackling Covid-19.

In a separate statement, the Manpower Ministry, National Trades Union Congress and Singapore National Employers Federation said they will review the existing advisory on Covid-19 vaccination in employment settings that was issued last month, with a view to driving up vaccination rates.

The advisory currently states that employers should not make vaccination mandatory for staff, but those in higher-risk settings may make vaccination a requirement as part of company policy.

Companies in higher-risk settings may impose a vaccination requirement at the point of recruitment or when advertising for new hires, but they cannot fire existing staff for declining vaccination.

They may also ask their workers for their vaccination status for purposes of business continuity planning, but staff who decline vaccination should not be penalised.

The tripartite partners aim to issue the updated advisory by the middle of this month.