Reach supervisory panel to feature 15 new members, with focus on communities, PMETs and young people

SINGAPORE - The new supervisory panel for government feedback unit Reach will feature 15 new members, and it will focus on communities, young people and professionals, managers, executives and technicians (PMETs).

The unit will tap the expertise of the panel to reach out to these three groups through events such as dialogue sessions, focus group discussions and conversations.

In a statement on Wednesday (Sept 12), Reach said the 29-member panel will start its two-year term in October. The remaining 14 members on the new panel are reappointed from the current panel.

The panel comprises members from the public, private and people sectors representing media, businesses, social service, grassroots, unions and young people.

Reach said the move to replace about half of the panel was a deliberate decision to rejuvenate the panel while maintaining continuity.

The panel will still be helmed by Mr Sam Tan, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs and Social and Family Development.

He will be assisted by two vice-chairmen - Mr Liang Eng Hwa, MP for Holland-Bukit Timah Group Representation Constituency (GRC); and Madam Rahayu Mahzam, MP for Jurong GRC.

Related Story Panel to look into better support for older workers

Related Story Call for panel to help older Singaporeans work longer

Mr Tan said: "As we face new challenges ahead and more diverse opinions on the ground, open communication becomes more fundamental. I hope to be able to work with our supervisory panel members to expand our outreach to connect with more groups and conduct deeper engagements.

"Through these efforts, we hope to deepen trust between our Government and people to build a stronger and united Singapore."

Reach, which stands for "reaching everyone for active citizenry @ home", was launched in 2006 and is the lead public agency for engaging and connecting with citizens.

The Reach supervisory panel sets the strategic direction for the group's roles and activities.

Among the new members are Ms Sheena Lee, a Nanyang Technological University student and recipient of the Ministry of Education teaching scholarship; and Mr Andrew Richard Pang, a management committee member at The Eurasian Association (Singapore).

Ms Lee, 21, said she hopes to be able to help inspire young people in Singapore to speak up and play their part in the country's success.

"The success of Singapore's future will depend on this generation of youths who have been given much. We need to remember that each generation must not only build on the success of the previous one, but also add value to it," she added.