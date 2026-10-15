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New pyjamas, luxury skincare, Toy Story items for selected Singapore Airlines flights from November

New sleepwear and skincare products will be introduced for business, first class and suites passengers.

SINGAPORE – Travellers on Singapore Airlines (SIA) can look forward to a new range of in-flight amenities across all cabin classes, featuring new sleepwear, luxury skincare products and even Disney’s Toy Story-themed items.

In a media release on Oct 14, SIA announced that the amenities will be progressively rolled out from November . They come alongside other cabin upgrades that include new seats and a revamped dining menu.

For the first time, business class passengers in SIA will receive complimentary pyjamas. Made from a navy blue poly-cotton blend, the sleepwear is available in two sizes and comes with a pair of grey slippers.

With this upgrade, SIA joins several other major international carriers – including Qatar Airways, Emirates and Etihad Airways – that already provide pyjamas in business class.

First class and suites customers will receive upgraded sleepwear crafted from 100% cotton in dark grey, available in four sizes, accompanied by plush coral fleece slippers.

These pyjamas and footwear will be offered on selected medium-haul overnight flights exceeding six hours, as well as on all long-haul flights.

Besides comfort items, the airline is also introducing premium skincare and personal care products.

Suites and first class passengers will receive products from French luxury cosmetics brand Sisley, including flagship anti-ageing items such as lotion, cream masks, eye and lip cream, hand cream and fragrance.

Business class customers will find amenity kits featuring Byredo’s iconic Blanche Eau de Parfum, hand cream and lip balm, alongside travel essentials like eyeshades, socks and a dental kit.

Premium economy passengers will receive a white tea-scented lip balm housed in a new zip pouch embossed with SIA’s signature batik motif, alongside travel essentials, while economy passengers will receive a drawstring pouch featuring the batik motif containing standard travel essentials.

These amenity kits will be introduced progressively on flights lasting more than six hours.

Young travellers can look forward to Toy Story-themed items including bibs, drawstring bags and activity notepads. PHOTO: SINGAPORE AIRLINES

Young passengers (and their parents) can look forward to Toy Story-themed items on all flights, including bibs for infants, drawstring bags for children aged three to six, and activity notepads for older children to keep them engaged during the flight.

Additionally, young travellers in suites, first class and business class will receive the latest version of the collectible Beary soft toy on flights exceeding five hours.

SIA’s senior vice-president of customer experience, Yeoh Phee Teik , said that these new amenities are intended to support the comfort, rest and well-being of the carrier’s customers during their journeys.

“Singapore Airlines is continuously finding ways to elevate the moments that matter to our customers in every cabin class,” he said.